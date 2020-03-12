NCAA Tournament with no fans: Bradley suspends ticket requests

Photo by Justin Limoges, Scout archive.

The Bradley athletic department issued a statement shortly after the NCAA announced that there will be no fans in attendance at the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bradley does not see a possibility to fulfill ticket requests to watch, in-person, the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champion men’s basketball team. It has not charged any credit cards of those who have requested tickets.

The men’s basketball team will find out where it is to play its regional, if it goes forth as planned, Sunday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. central time.





