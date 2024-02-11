New sophomore star gets her chance to shine

Trixie Wraith, Photo Courtesy of Bradley Athletics

At the IUPUI Invitational on Jan. 27, sophomore Trixie Wraith competed in the women’s 800-meter, taking home her third first-place finish in the last four track meets she has competed in this season.

She traveled a long way to win gold at Bradley.

Wraith lives across the ocean in Hertford, England, and started racing at a young age.

“My parents had my first race when I was about five when I entered into a fun run, and my parents were surprised to [see] me so far up front,” Wraith said. “I did a lot of activities growing up, but running was always something that I just kept coming back to really and then by 14 I was fully committed.”

With her parents’ supporting her, Wraith progressed through the early stages of her journey.

”They have been with me every step of the way,” Wraith said. “They come to every race, they support me being here, so honestly I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Before she arrived at Bradley, Wraith took home silver in the National Indoor Championships in 2019 and won the event in 2022. She also represented England in the 2022 Dynamic New Athletics event.

Wraith weighed her college options carefully before landing on Bradley, and she believes it was the correct choice.

”I was contacted during my gap year,” Wraith said. “Once I saw Bradley and I heard about the team, I knew this would be where I wanted to go.”

However, things didn’t go as planned, as Wraith had to overcome a few obstacles in her first year. After she redshirted for the fall cross-country season, she suffered a stress reaction that took her out of the indoor season in 2022-23. But she was determined to overcome those obstacles.

“I worked really hard once I was given the all-clear to get back for outdoors,” Wraith said. “I am really glad that I managed to at least have an outdoor season last year, so I am glad that I’ve had no problems since then.”

In the outdoor season, Wraith was part of the 4×400 relay that took first at the EIU Big Blue, and at the Drake Relays she took home first in the 800. At the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship in 2023, she took fifth in the 800 and her relay team took home eighth.

TWraith has shown great versatility this season. She won the 3000-meter at the John Coughlin Invite, the mile at the Hawkeye Invite and the 800 at the IUPUI Invitational. These accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by head coach Andrew Carlson.

”Trixie is one of these people that we don’t quite know what her best event area is yet,” Carlson said. “This indoor season has kind of been about seeing what she can do at other event areas, so you’ll see her have success in the mile and she’s had a lot of success at the 3K too.”

Wraith believes changing her mindset was the most impactful adjustment that she has made over the offseason, which is why she has had such a successful indoor season so far.

”I am really trying to change my mindset just to enjoy myself a lot more and not put as much pressure on myself,” Wraith said. “I’m only here for a certain amount of years, and I don’t want to stress the whole time, so I really want to enjoy my time here. I think just having fun with my team and enjoying the experiences is what I am trying to focus on this year.”

Wraith and her coaches have faith in her abilities, but this season, they are less worried about outcomes and are more concerned with improving her skills and putting her in the best place to succeed.

”We don’t talk a lot about outcomes,” Carlson said. “It is about more process-oriented things and often-times, it has nothing to do with running at all and just creating a good environment where she feels comfortable and confident where she can compete well.”

While Wraith may be more focused on having fun with her team, she still wants to show what she can do at nationals.

”I would love to make it to nationals and regionals for track,” Wraith said. “I was so close last year, so I would love to be able to get that experience this year and hopefully for the future as well.”

Wraith’s coaches believe in her and are excited to see her improve over the next few seasons.

”I think Trixie is a future NCAA championship participant and…a future All-American in the NCAA,” Carlson said.

While Wraith may have been sidelined last year, she refused to let that hold her back for this indoor season as she hopes to continue her momentum with the support from her teammates, coaches and parents.