One-on-One: Bradley teams to watch this fall

Bradley Men’s Golf, a team to watch this fall.

By Colten Kahler – Contributor

FORE!! Bradley Men’s Golf is a team to watch for this fall season. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Braves return all but two players from last season, one being Alex Ciaramitaro, the lone senior last season, and Mike Wales, a freshman who transferred out of the program.

The core group of juniors Nick Armburst, Josh Kirkham, Roy Radke and John Stillman are all back for the Braves. A product of Parkland College, Jalen Hodges will be a senior this year, along with graduate-transfer Aaeri Krishnan. Brady Kreiter rounds out the team as the lone sophomore.

While the Braves will miss Ciaramitaro, who led the team with a 74.93 scoring average, the program is still looking well following a great summer by Kirkham.

The junior held the second-best scoring average on the team a year ago, with a 75.86 average. After a career-best last season and finishing as a top-three scorer in 12 of 13 career events, Kirkham has this Braves team trending in the right direction. He had a nice summer, posting a final round 69 at the Northern Amateur and finishing fifth. Kirkham also played in other prestigious tournaments like the Magnolia Amateur.

Bradley is led by experience this season, with all members of the team having played at the Division I level in some sort of capacity. The Braves will be working for a shot at their second MVC Championship this season. The season tees off on Sept. 5, in Bloomington, Indiana, for the Hoosier Collegiate Invitational.

No football, no problem

By Rodrigo Perez – Contributor

College football is one of the most anticipated events at every college campus. However, what happens when a college like Bradley has no football team to root for?

Look no further than Shea Stadium, where Bradley’s soccer team plays its home games. A five-minute drive down to the stadium gets you 90 minutes of heart-stopping adrenaline seen nowhere else.

The Braves soccer team had a rough season last year, but things are looking up so far as they recorded a hard fought 1-0 victory against Omaha in their opener. It’s these tense, nail-biting affairs that get the heart pumping, and when that one goal goes in the back of the net, the scenes of joy and excitement spill from the players onto the fans.

Soccer is not just about winning and losing, it’s an avenue for people to connect with each other and feel like they are part of a family. When you go to a Bradley soccer match, you get more than just a 90-minute spectacle. You get to experience the hard work that the coaches and players put into the game to get the win.

Bradley is made up of a lot of different people, from a lot of different backgrounds, but in the end, we are all Braves and we all must rally together to show our pride and support our school from the academic to the athletic.

All that’s missing is you, and just like in soccer, it only takes one.