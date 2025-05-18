One on One: Have the NBA Playoffs been too physical?

The NBA playoffs have been the most physical they’ve been since the early 2000s. There have been a number of hard fouls, missed calls and heated moments that have almost led to fights. The intensity has risen immensely from the lethargic play of the regular season, but is it for better or worse?

Yes

By Jacob Hypke

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch recently shared his opinion about the physicality of the NBA Playoffs in an article by The Athletic, “If you look around the playoffs right now, it’s super physical. If there’s not a fight in that Houston-Golden State series, I’d be surprised. That thing feels like it’s on the edge every single time,” he said. You should not be watching a game, let alone a playoff game, and expect a fight to break out at some point.

Since the playoffs started a few weeks ago, there have been 32 technical fouls called. That is unacceptable. While the physicality has been refreshing compared to the regular season, there is a fine line between tough play and chaos.

No

By Steffen White

It is undeniable that the NBA playoffs are physical. When determining whether the playoffs are too physical, it is essential to consider the context. According to StatMuse, the following teams have averaged fewer fouls per game in the playoffs than in the regular season: the Pistons, Magic, Thunder, Nuggets, Rockets and the Cavs. Those teams have had varying levels of success this postseason.

If you make the playoffs in the NBA, it is a huge accomplishment, and you probably will not deviate very far from the game plans that got you there. Any added physicality in the playoffs is due to extra effort from the players that they don’t typically showcase during the regular season. These teams are fighting for a championship, and the extra physicality helps improve the product.