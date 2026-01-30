The Bradley Scout

One-on-One: Is the transfer portal harmful to the current state of college football?

Former Arizona State and new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top 2026 transfer portal target. Photo courtesy of CBS Sports.

With the college football season coming to an end, coaches’ focus has turned to the transfer portal. As recent rules have made transfers easier for players, concerns have risen among those in the sport about whether to keep or change these policies. Contributors Micah Gatewood and Carolina Martinez debate whether these rules are helping or hindering the sport.

Yes

By Micah Gatewood

The transfer portal has played a mini-NFL draft role, killing relationships between players and colleges.

The sense of loyalty and team building among players and their team is diminished because players initially want to play only one season. The player most likely enters the transfer portal because the team is not very good or because they have poor chemistry with their coach or teammates.

Another way the transfer portal hurts the state of college football is by encouraging coaches with deep pockets to build superteams. Top-tier colleges such as Alabama, Ohio State and Texas have usually had the most success because they have the money to continue recruiting high-caliber players.

The transfer portal dilemma is a significant concern for colleges. It’s dangerous for team building and smaller colleges.

No

By Carolina Martinez

The transfer portal is not harmful to the current state of football, and here’s why: it levels the playing field for athletes and increases competition.

In the past and present, coaches have been able to leave a team for a new position practically overnight, leaving athletes in the dust. Those players were then stuck on a team where their primary reason for committing to the school may have been the coach. The current portal rules ensure athletes aren’t trapped in situations where coaching changes occur, while still allowing them the same level of mobility as staff.

The idea that the portal only benefits powerhouse programs doesn’t hold up either. Mid‑tier and rebuilding programs have used transfers to close the gap quickly by recruiting high-level, experienced athletes. Smaller programs can land talented players who were buried on depth charts at powerhouse schools. Additionally, it bypasses the years needed to develop high school talent. Ultimately, this redistributes talent and creates more parity across conferences.