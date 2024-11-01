One-on-One: Most impactful transfer for women’s basketball

In 2021, the NCAA decided to lighten restrictions on the transfer portal, allowing athletes to transfer without a one-year penalty. Since then, college athletics has seen a rise in transfers every season. During the offseason, the Braves added four new players to women’s basketball through the portal: senior guards Tamia Perryman and Solei Barnes and junior forwards Carlie Vick and Amy O’Hara. This week, The Scout sports contributors Jacob Hypke and Steffen White picked the transfer they believe will have the most impact this season.

Amy O’Hara

By Jacob Hypke

Amy O’Hara will be the most impactful transfer for the women’s basketball team this season because her versatility will earn the junior early minutes on a roster filled with new players. At 6 feet 2 inches tall, she is a forward who can stretch the floor and defend the paint, making her a valuable piece to the team.

While at George Mason University, O’Hara had a season-high eight points and seven rebounds. In a more expanded role here at Bradley, O’Hara should be able to show off her scoring and rebounding ability from all three levels. In addition to her power on offense, she has shown the potential to be a shot blocker when given the minutes and opportunity.

Soleil Barnes

By Steffen White

Soleil Barnes will be the most impactful transfer for the women’s basketball program for a few reasons. She comes from a Toledo program that won the Mid-American Conference regular season title three times and the conference tournament in 2023. That year, the Rockets made it to the second round of March Madness, so Barnes is no stranger to winning.

Barnes will bring that mentality to a Bradley team that has struggled for the past few years. Additionally, Barnes can provide leadership for the Braves. Going into her senior season, she has seen it all during her career and will be able to be a leader for all her teammates and a fantastic mentor for the younger players.