One-on-One: Should the NBA change the 65-game rule?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Photo courtesy of Jason Miller/Getty Images.

In order to be eligible for NBA awards, players must play at least 65 games in the regular season. This year, that rule has been brought into the light more as many superstars hover around that limit. Players such as Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards are all just under the limit, and if not granted exceptions, the latter two would not be able to win awards or make the All-NBA team.

Contributors Micah Gatewood and Ian Manley debate whether this rule should be changed.

Yes

By Ian Manley

The 65-game rule is solving a problem that doesn’t exist. Players don’t take games off because they lack discipline or commitment; they do it because the game is physically taxing. With the way the schedule has been condensed in recent years, many players have grueling stretches in which playing every game could risk major injury.

You can argue that the game has been physically demanding in the past and that players like Michael Jordan would have cleared this rule quite easily. However, with how fast-paced the game is today and kids picking it up at younger and younger ages, it wears the body down way more than it used to. The 65-game rule dismisses these bodily concerns and doesn’t do anything to ease the load.

On top of this, it obviously robs deserving players of consideration for awards. Cade Cunningham, for example, has had an amazing season, one worthy of MVP contention. But this rule shuts that dream out simply because he pushed himself too hard, got hurt and now has to watch from the sidelines.

The 65-game rule only exacerbates the problems the league needs to address.

No

By Micah Gatewood

The 65-game rule is the NBA’s saving grace and solution. It’s the best bet for the future of this league for many years to come, and for many reasons.

One of the main reasons the rule was implemented is the increase in star player participation. With this new rule in place, star players will be forced to give their all and fight to win awards and accolades. The NBA players’ laziness should not be rewarded for the sake of just being there; they need to be in the game and participating.

Another reason the NBA should not change the rule is to protect the entertainment and fan value. The fans want to see their favorite star perform and show out for the people who spent their money to see their team play.

This rule is truly a blessing and deserves to stay within the confines of the NBA.