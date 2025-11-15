One-on-One: Should the NCAA allow college athletes and staff to bet on sports?

FanDuel is one of many online SportsBooks used by bettors. Image courtesy of Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun Times.

The NCAA recently approved rule changes that will allow collegiate athletes to bet on professional sports, with the changes set to take effect on Nov. 22 following a brief delay from the original Nov. 1 date. Despite the changes, there is still much debate over whether these athletes should be allowed to bet.

Contributors Carolina Martinez and Micah Gatewood debate the decision.

Yes

By Carolina Martinez

The NCAA recently passed its regulation proposal of allowing student athletes to bet on professional sports. Currently, athletes and coaching staff cannot bet on their own intercollegiate sports or college sports in general, but starting Nov. 22, they can bet exclusively on pro sports. As a student-athlete, this gives us a new form of freedom. Within the means, this allows college adults to make their own financial decisions.

In the last couple of years, numerous violations have been evoked due to college athletes betting on college sports. That is the sole reason the NCAA opened up its regulations to allow pro bets, employing an “all hands on deck” approach to ensure the integrity of amateur sports. They need to hone in on bettors on NCAA games.

At the end of the day, college student-athletes betting on professional sports makes absolutely no difference in the result of NCAA competitions.

No

By Micah Gatewood

If they can’t do it in the league, they shouldn’t do it at all. The NBA recently had to arrest numerous players and coaches for betting on their own sport. With this in mind, athletes in the NCAA shouldn’t be allowed to bet on themselves.

One of the main reasons college athletes betting on their own sport is dangerous is the effect on their mental health. It would be a crucial pressure point for the athletes themselves because they have to manipulate their performance to please their teammates and other college athletes.

The pressure from betting can take a heavy toll on athletes, affecting their mental health and eroding the passion that brought them to sports in the first place.

Sports betting should stick with fans, not college athletes.