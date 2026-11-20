One-on-One: Who has been the most impressive MBB team in the MVC?

Murray State celebrates a basket against Hofstra. Photo courtesy of Murray State Athletics.

College basketball is in action, and some teams have made good first impressions on the court. Contributors Cooper Smith and Cooper Newmark debate who has been the best in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Murray State

By Cooper Smith

If any MVC team deserves praise, it’s Murray State. The Racers have achievements a lot of the MVC teams don’t have: beating the teams you’re competing against. Sure, the combined opponent record of 6-19 isn’t ideal, but you have to defeat the bad teams to become better.

They’re 31st in the country, averaging 92.5 points a game, led mainly by their scoring duo, Roman Domon (22.4 ppg) and Brayden Shorter (18.6 ppg). They’re a team that can pass, ranked top 75 in the country in assists per game with 17.8, thanks to Christian Jones, Roman Domon and Talis Soulhac — all averaging at least three assists per game.

On the defensive side, they have been efficient at stealing the ball, averaging about 9.5 steals per game. Their only weakness on both ends is rim protection, with just three blocks per game.

The Racers now face challenges before MVC play begins, including undefeated Georgia Tech. That’s where their skills will have a chance to shine, uncontested.

UIC



By Cooper Newmark

When looking for the MVC team that deserves the highest regard, it’s undoubtedly the University of Illinois Chicago.

Their 4-1 record is the second-best in the MVC. What separates them from Murray State is the competition they have faced. UIC’s opponents have an 11-14 record; a much better mark than what Murray State has faced, UIC lost to a very competitive St. Mary’s team.

But their losses don’t reveal the full story.

Their offense is ranked 181st nationally. Their defense is ranked 76th in the country. Their ability to pair their offense with a very solid defense is what sets them apart. Their tougher schedule is just another reason UIC is a better team that deserves more praise.

Rashund Washington Jr. leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points. Washington also leads the Flames in rebounds with 4.6. Mekhi Lowery is the defensive threat, leading the team in steals and blocks with 1.3 and one, respectively.

UIC next faces Miami (Ohio) and Rice on their schedule. This will serve as another test for the Flames, and they will need to answer the call.