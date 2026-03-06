One-on-One: Who was the most impactful Brave this season?

Jaquan Johnson and Alex Huibregtse celebrating a win over Washington State. Photo courtesy of Matt Dayhoff/Peoria Journal Star.

As Bradley basketball’s regular season has come to a conclusion, the team is underway with preparations for the 2026 Arch Madness tournament. Despite being seen as being in a “rebuilding” year, the Braves earned the two seed in the conference, largely thanks to the performances of two players: guards Jaquan Johnson and Alex Huibregtse. Contributors Ian Manley and Jake Aimone debate which player was the most impactful for the team this season.

Jaquan Johnson

By Ian Manley

The argument for Jaquan Johnson is clear: he’s the most complete player on the team. For starters, he’s a constant, tenacious presence on defense. So much so that he’s been recognized as Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in steals with 80. His defense impact on the perimeter is simply undeniable.

Offensively, Johnson leads the team in points per game and assists per game with 17.4 and 3.5, respectively. These marks are also second and fourth in the entire conference. He’s played an important role in key games, such as the team’s February 21st matchup against ISU, where he went off with 23 points on 50 percent shooting, while no other teammate scored more than 14.

Johnson isn’t just the most impactful Brave, he’s the most impactful player in the entire MVC.

Alex Huibregtse

By Jake Aimone

While Jaquan Johnson would be considered by many the most impactful Brave on the men’s basketball team, he was a known factor coming into the season. Flying under the radar of many fans, Alex Huibregtse has put together a quietly impressive resume.

As a graduate student in his sixth year of college hoops, Huibregtse brought a veteran presence the team desperately needed, and Coach Wardle has utilized it. Averaging a team-high 30.7 minutes per game, Huibregtse is one of two players to have started every game for the Braves this season.

Having five years of college ball under your belt also brings experience: experience that sophomore Johnson does not have yet.

Huibregtse has also given the Braves a perimeter offense, draining 92 three-pointers on 42.8 percent from downtown, leading the team in both. Huibregtse also leads the Braves in free throw percentage at 83.7 percent.

Overall, Huibregtse’s presence on the court for the Braves can not be understated, and he deserves more attention than people give him.