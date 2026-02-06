One-on-One: Who will be Super Bowl LX champion?

Drake Maye (left) and Sam Darnold (right) at Super Bowl LX Opening Night. Photo courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

It all comes down to Sunday as Super Bowl LX takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Contributors Jake Aimone and Micah Gatewood made their picks on who they believe will take home the Lombardi trophy.

Seattle Seahawks

By Jake Aimone

The demons from 2015 will be exorcised on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, as the Seahawks will defeat the Patriots. Sam Darnold will rack up his 31st win over the last two seasons and raise the Lombardi trophy.

As for the Patriots, the combination of a weak schedule and matchup luck brought them to the dance.

A glance at their playoff wins shows a decimated Chargers offensive line, C.J. Stroud’s worst performance of his career in the snow and a blizzard in Denver, where nothing happened in the second half.

The number one defense in the league will end this magical run put on by Drake Maye and eliminate their second MVP candidate in the process. The dark side, a moniker created by the Seahawks’ D, will prove that defense wins championships as they continue to dominate opposing offenses.

New England Patriots

By Micah Gatewood

I hope the Seahawks don’t get the win “picked” off from them by the Patriots like they did in Super Bowl XLIX. The New England Patriots are going to pull off a repeat win against the Seattle Seahawks.

To start, the Patriots have a top ten defense in the entire league, giving up only 26 points in the three playoff games they played, and they rank first in fewest rushing and total yards allowed. With this in mind, Sam Darnold is in for a rough game dealing with the Patriots’ defense.

Even though Tom Brady is no longer a Patriot, the team still has a championship pedigree that no other team in the NFL can deny. Additionally, their veterans, who have played in a Super Bowl, will bring their experience.

Finally, quarterback Drake Maye, throwing for 4,394 yards on the season. If all else fails, he will bring the Lombardi back to New England.