One-on-One: Who’s the most exciting newcomer for Bradley soccer?

DJ is here to deliver

By Ben Kinealy

Twenty-three newcomers have joined the Bradley men’s soccer team, and many players are ready to make their mark on the season.

One of these newcomers is freshman Djibognihou “DJ” Koulai, who has already made a huge impact at Bradley after scoring three points in his first game as a college athlete. The 5-foot-10 freshman from Lewisville, Texas had one goal and one assist against Chicago State to propel the Braves to a 2-1 win in their first game of the season.

Koulai will have even more to show as this season continues, and his history in soccer is nothing to laugh at. Koulai worked extremely hard to get onto his school’s varsity team, and once he did, he scored a career-high 32 goals in 2021 to earn his varsity letter. Koulai was named the District MVP, named to the first team All-Area and was selected as a member of the Texas All-State Second Team.

While it may take some time to get the newcomers adjusted to head coach Jim DeRose’s system, Koulai is definitely someone that could make an impact this season. His incredible offensive power, work ethic and the potential he brings to this team can make him extremely dangerous for any opponent that the Braves face in the 2023 season.

From Guyana to the Hilltop

By Michael Savoie

Out of all the new faces coming to the Hilltop, one new face that fans should look out for is sophomore Yohance Douglas. Douglas is a 5-foot-11 forward and midfielder who transferred from Marist College in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He received very little playing time, only playing in three games during his two years as a Red Fox.

Although he received limited playing time the past two seasons with Marist, it’s worth mentioning that Douglas was named a Section 1 Class AA All-Section player in 2019 and 2021 as well as reaching the state semifinals in 2019 while at Ossining High School in New York. Douglas was also called up to the Guyana National Team for a friendly against Ethiopia after being invited to the 2023 Gold Cup training camp.

The high school success and the national exposure gives the Braves a talented, experienced player for a team that could definitely use his services after winning just five matches in the 2022 season.

Douglas joins a Bradley team that is currently going through more of a youth movement with twenty underclassmen on a roster of thirty-three players. Looking for more playing time and a chance to prove himself, Douglas will try to take advantage of opportunities when they are presented to him. A player of Douglas’ caliber can help the Braves outplay their 2022 record and become a threat in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023 and beyond.