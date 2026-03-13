One-on-One: Will Japan repeat as World Baseball Classic champions?

Shohei Ohtani celebrates the final out of the 2023 WBC. Photo courtesy of Eric Espada/Getty Images.

With the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) set to begin, eight teams remain in baseball’s premier international tournament. Defending champions Japan breezed through pool play, going 4-0 in their quest to repeat after their 2023 victory over the United States in a final that seemed to have come straight out of a movie. Contributors Ian Manley and Micah Gatewood debate whether Samurai Japan will capture their second WBC title in a row and fourth overall.

Yes

By Ian Manley

Japan easily won its group, shutting out Chinese Taipei and Czechia while also taking solid, if closer, victories against Australia and Korea. They stand at the top of their group with all the momentum behind them, propelled by the legendary bat of MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani.

While Ohtani isn’t pitching this time around, he’s still one of the best hitters in the world, and Japan has plenty of great pitchers to fill the gap. Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated on the mound for the Dodgers when they needed him most last MLB postseason, pitching an almost unbelievable 1.02 ERA in the World Series.

It’s clear with guys like Yamamoto and Ohtani, as well as an extremely energetic and confident team dynamic, Japan will be unstoppable as they claim their fourth WBC title.

No

By Micah Gatewood

Sure, Japan has heavy hitters like Ohtani and pitchers like Yamamoto, but they are not capable of beating the United States or the Dominican Republic.

Recently, the DR dominated Israel 10-1 and beat Venezuela 7-3. The DR has been very elusive and showing out in their recent performances, making a statement as one of the most dominant teams in the tournament.

They are a dominant force because they have elite players contributing to their success. These players include Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Julio Rodríguez. These stars pose a huge threat to Japan.

Now, America is self-explanatory. They are the top-ranked competitor in the tourney according to the MLB. Not to mention, they have the most talented and skilled stars, like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Bobby Witt Jr. As the top-ranked team, they have enough “hitters” to compete against Japan.

When it comes to the power battle in the tourney, the Dominican Republic and the USA have better odds of winning the WBC and upsetting Japan.