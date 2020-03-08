Photo Gallery: Bradley defeats Valparaiso 80-66 to take the Valley crown

Bradley men’s basketball has repeated at Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion, beating Valparaiso 80-66 Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. The back-to-back titles are the first in program history.

Senior Darrell Brown led Bradley with 21 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Junior Elijah Childs scored 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Bradley now awaits Selection Sunday seven days from now, when they will find out their opponent for the NCAA tournament.