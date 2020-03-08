 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo Gallery: Bradley defeats Valparaiso 80-66 to take the Valley crown

By Kayla Johnson and Anthony Landahl on March 8, 2020

Bradley men’s basketball has repeated at Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion, beating Valparaiso 80-66 Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. The back-to-back titles are the first in program history. 

Senior Darrell Brown led Bradley with 21 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Junior Elijah Childs scored 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Bradley now awaits Selection Sunday seven days from now, when they will find out their opponent for the NCAA tournament. 

 
More from PhotoMore posts in Photo »
More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.