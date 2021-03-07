 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo Gallery: Bradley vs Southern Illinois

By Kayla Johnson - Photographer on March 5, 2021

On Thursday night at the Enterprise Center, Bradley fell to Southern Illinois 73-63, ending the Braves’ season. Here are some of the best shots from the action, taken by The Scout’s Kayla Johnson. 

