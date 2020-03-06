 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball comes away victorious against Southern Illinois

By Anthony Landahl and Kayla Johnson on March 6, 2020

The Bradley men’s basketball team defeated Southern Illinois 64-59 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Braves will face Drake in the tomorrow for a spot in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Senior Darrell Brown led the Braves with 19 points and 8 assists. Elijah Childs backed up the scoring with 16 points of his own and freshman Vile Tahvanainen went 4-8 ftom beyond the arc to score 12 points.
More from PhotoMore posts in Photo »
More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.