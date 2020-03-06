The Bradley men’s basketball team defeated Southern Illinois 64-59 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Braves will face Drake in the tomorrow for a spot in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Senior Darrell Brown led the Braves with 19 points and 8 assists. Elijah Childs backed up the scoring with 16 points of his own and freshman Vile Tahvanainen went 4-8 ftom beyond the arc to score 12 points.
Photo Gallery: Men’s basketball comes away victorious against Southern Illinois
