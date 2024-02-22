Rapid Reactions: Duke Deen’s historic night

Duke Deen gets fired up against Drake. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

History made.

Senior Duke Deen made it into the record books after his 35-point performance against the Missouri State Bears. Scoring nine threes, the Louisiana native slotted his name as the Brave with most three-pointers in a single game, leading the Braves to a 86-62 victory over the Bears.

See-saw battle in Missouri:

Despite starting the game with a junior Connor Hickman three and senior Darius Hannah dunk, the Braves weren’t able to take advantage of Missouri State’s early shooting struggles. It took a timeout for the Bears to wake up from their inefficiency from the field, taking their first lead of 15-13 with 12:09 left.

Defense on lockdown:

It really felt like Bradley should have taken a bigger advantage, considering the defensive solidity of the Braves’ defensive unit. While most people will point out the 86 points that the Braves eventually put up, the defensive side of the Braves’ game truly allowed their offense to flourish, allowing graduate senior Malevy Leons, Hickman and Deen more freedom. Bringing in bench players like senior Connor Linke gave the Braves extra size and experience which generated an uncomfortable situation for the Bears.

Duke Deen: Bear repellant

The Bears fell into a trap that a lot of teams have fallen into this season: not locking down Deen when you have the chance. Deen broke his own personal records as well as a school record, going 13-17 from the field and 9-12 from beyond the arc. Deen just kept getting open looks, allowing him to make his last seven shots of the game and write his name into the history books with nine three’s.

Check back later for the full story with all the reactions from Deen, Hickman, and head coach Brian Wardle.