Rapid Recap: A peek into Pekin for Braves tennis

Valeriia Ivanovskaia prepares to serve the ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

On the weekend of Feb. 27, the Bradley women’s tennis team faced Northern Illinois and Kansas City in Pekin.

Against NIU, the Braves dominated both singles and doubles, beating the Huskies 4-3.

In singles, sophomore Ruby Tseng beat NIU’s Lucia Yecora in a two-set match, 6-4 in the first, and 6-1 in the second. Not long after, senior Anna Belogliadova gained a 6-3 victory, and senior Valeriia Ivanovskaia secured a win over NIU’s Irmak Budak after a rough first set.

In the doubles matches, freshman Ann Hsieh and Ivanovskaia beat Malika Kabdesh and Nataly Ninova 6-2; senior Mariia Pukhina and Tseng defeated Isabella Righi/Yecora; and Belogliadova and junior Compassion Tsai had an unfinished match against Budak and Jenna Horne.

The next day was not as successful for the Braves, falling to Kansas City 4-3. Even so, the Braves still captured wins.

For the singles matches, Tseng got a win against Amal Gati in two sets 6-1 and 7-6. Additionally, Ivanovskaia beat Alessandra Xibilia in two sets, 7-6 and 6-4. Finally, for the doubles matches, duos Hsieh and Ivanovskaia as well as Pukhina and Tseng each gained their second win as pairs.

Looking ahead, the Braves travel to Milwaukee to face Marquette on March 6.