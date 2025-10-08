Rapid Recap: All “Love” For Tseng and the Braves

Ruby Tseng returns a shot. Image courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

On the weekend of Sept. 26-28, the Bradley Braves traveled to Normal to compete in the Redbird Invitational. The Braves were dominant in this tournament, placing high in the doubles portion and sophomore Ruby Tseng went undefeated in the singles tourney.

Senior Valeriia Ivanovskaia and junior Compassion Tsai teamed up against Illinois State in the tournament’s first match. It was a close match with back-and-forth bouts, but the pair triumphed over Illinois State and moved on to the next round 8-6.

Unfortunately, they were bounced in the semi-finals and finished fourth overall. Tsai would return from the fourth-place finish to take the third-place medal in the singles tourney.

Seniors Anna Belogliadova and Mariia Pukhina were the next duo to represent Bradley in the doubles tournament and they did not disappoint. The duo beat Drake University 8-5 in the first round, lost to Belmont in the semi-finals, but bounced back to win third place in the match against UIC.

Tseng and freshman Ann Hsieh triumphed in their doubles tournament, winning a perfect 3-0 and the first-place medal.

Tseng went undefeated in the doubles and singles tournaments. Her outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as she was acknowledged as the Busey Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The Braves look to continue their stellar performance at Urbana-Champaign for the ITA Midwest Regional on Oct. 16-19.