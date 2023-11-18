Rapid Recap: Bradley battles, Illinois State prevails

Karagan Coggin embraces with head coach Alicia Williams on the sideline. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball demonstrated grit and endurance in a closely contested match against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

The game was a back-and-forth fight, with Bradley taking the opening set 25-22. Despite the positive start, Illinois State rallied to take the remaining three sets with scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16.

In spite of a defeat in the final sets, many outstanding performances highlighted the team’s individual and collective skills.

Seniors Karagan Coggin and Jasmine Green led the offensive attack with 11 kills apiece, while fellow senior Abby Johnson contributed 10 kills to the team total. Green and redshirt senior Loren Scott also added one ace each. Scott’s playmaking ability was on display as she picked up 28 assists, which aided in the team’s attacking efforts.

Sophomore Kendall Minta led the team with four blocks, followed by Johnson and junior McKenna Scheib with three each. Graduate senior Dru Kuck played a vital role on defense, leading the Braves with 27 digs.

The loss against the Redbirds caps off Coggin’s career, one that saw her rewrite the program record books. She finishes as Bradley’s all-time leader in sets played (531) along with being 11th in kills (1055), fourth in total blocks (393) and tied for second in matches played (141).

Even though the final score was not in Bradley’s favor, the team’s performance showcased their drive and experience on the court. Despite a long and challenging season, the Braves continue to demonstrate competitive spirit and tenacity in each match, thanks to remarkable contributions from multiple players in various facets of the game.