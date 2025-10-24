Rapid Recap: Bradley cross country concludes historic regular season at Pink Classic

Bradley cross country poses in front of the Pink Classic sign. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley cross country continued its dominant season at the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 17, with both the men’s and women’s teams claiming titles in the same year for the first time in the meet’s 21-year history.

The Braves hosted the event at Newman Golf Course, their second and final home meet of the season. Standout performances from both squads solidified their momentum heading into the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.

The men’s team was led by junior JD Roslee, who placed second with a 23:43.78 time, setting a new Bradley record in the event. Senior Caleb Lind placed seventh overall with a time of 24:06.07. Freshman Jacob Trangmar was the final top-20 finisher for the Braves, placing 17th at 24:31.08.

The men’s title is the first in the event since 2018 and third overall.

The women’s team had four top-10 finishers, with six placing inside the top-20. They were led by senior Kaitlyn Sheppard, who placed second overall at 20:27.86. Graduate Abigail Hancock was not far behind, placing third with a time of 20:34.21. Seniors Trixie Wraith and Nadia Potgeiter took sixth and seventh place, with Wraith running a time of 20:41.15 and Potgeiter finishing 20:43.25. Freshman Noelle Steines placed 15th with a 21:01.08 and sophomore Skyler Balzer finished in 17th, running a 21:07.0.

The women’s title is the team’s second in the event and first since 2019.

Both teams will now focus on the Missouri Valley Conference championships, which will take place on Oct. 31 at Angel Mounds Cross Country Course in Evansville, IN.