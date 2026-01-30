The Bradley Scout

Rapid Recap: Bradley picks up two comfortable wins against Valpo, UIC

Kaylen Nelson puts up a shot. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley women’s basketball had a solid weekend against Valparaiso and the University of Illinois-Chicago. The team soared at home and hit a great stride as their momentum carried them through both games with very few scars.

The game against Valparaiso began with a dominant start. At halftime, the Braves led 51-21 and had essentially sealed the win. The Beacons had no way to handle Bradley on either side of the ball. They shot 22.2 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three in a dismal performance. The Braves eventually won 79-39.

Head coach Kate Popovec-Goss praised the team’s defense.

“We were super hot tonight,” she said. “When we really exploded, it was on the heels of our defense. That’s something I’m continuing to emphasize with our team.”

Freshman Maya Foz and fifth-year Kaylen Nelson specifically impressed, putting up 18 and 21 points respectively. The team recorded 44 rebounds, six blocks, and 10 steals, split pretty evenly among the players.

“We’re a great team, and it feels good when everyone gets to get in the game,” Foz said. “We’re happy when we get stops, and our stops lead into our scores.”

UIC made for fiercer competition than Valparaiso, but it still wasn’t enough to beat the Braves. Leading almost the entire way, it wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that the Flames were able to come back. Despite a closer game than expected down the stretch, Bradley stayed calm and held on for the victory.

UIC put a lot of pressure on early by running a full-court press the entire game, but the Braves were more than ready.

“They’re a team that likes to pressure,” Popovec-Goss said. “We handled it really well in the second half as they changed their defensive scheme. We knew that was gonna happen.”

Propelled by the momentum of these wins, the team marches into a future that looks brighter with every game.