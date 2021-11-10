Rapid Recap: Bradley soccer beats Evansville 2-1 on Senior Night

Camden Starzyk and the Braves celebrate on Nov. 6 vs. Evansville. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

After two consecutive losses against Loyola and Missouri State, Bradley’s men’s soccer team returned to winning ways against Evansville during Senior Night on Saturday, earning a 2-1 victory at Shea Stadium.

WHO: Freshmen Kwasi Boateng and Camden Starzyk both scored for Bradley to lead the team to a much-needed win before turning their focus to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Boateng opened the scoring for Bradley in the ninth minute after a great pass from Jared Sinnaeve. The freshman’s shot bounced off the post and into the net for the 1-0 advantage and his first collegiate goal.

During the second half, Evansville tied the game in the 57th minute from the penalty spot. Jakub Hall was perfect from 11 steps away and tied the game for the Purple Aces.

The Braves found the breakthrough in the 73rd minute when Sinnaeve fed Starzyk to fire home his first collegiate goal from outside the box and give Bradley the victory.

WHAT: After an inconsistent season, the Braves were able to secure a victory against Evansville in the final home game of the regular season.

Despite Evansville dominating most facets of the game and finishing the night with an 8-4 advantage in shots and a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks, the Braves came out on top thanks to the accuracy of their shots.

Bradley had a solid defense which allowed them to concentrate more on offense, where the youngsters did not let the team down. Senior Bryce Logan made two saves to help the team earn its fourth win of the season.

Although the performance wasn’t sparkling, the victory was huge for the squad’s momentum heading into postseason play.

WHEN: With last Saturday’s win, the Braves finished the season with a 4-11-1 record and a 3-7 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. Next on Bradley’s schedule is SIUE in Edwardsville, IL on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. With a win, the team could clinch a spot in the MVC Tournament semifinals.

WHERE: Bradley’s victory during Senior Night at Shea Stadium was the perfect way to end the regular season at home. The Braves finished their regular season with a home record of 3-5-1.

Head coach Jim DeRose’s team will travel to Korte Stadium to take on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where the Braves won 4-3 in double overtime on Sept. 25.