Rapid Recap: Bradley softball snaps skid, takes finale against Valparaiso

Bradley celebrates after a play. Photo by Jenna Zeise.

This past weekend, Bradley softball snuck out a victory in the series finale to snap its 17-game losing streak.

The Braves (11-34, 3-15) were able to squeeze out the win after the first two went the way of the Beacons (7-30, 4-13), including a total margin of three runs and a no-hitter during Saturday’s first game of the doubleheader.

WHO

The holder of the hot bat, freshman Ashley Breeding was the hero over the weekend, batting 2-for-4 and delivering the only hit in Friday’s game as well as sending home the game-winning run in Saturday’s win.

Graduate Grace French also enjoyed successful starts on the mound, allowing 11 hits and two earned runs while striking out seven in 14 innings.

WHAT

In the series opener Friday, the Beacons came out on top 2-0 after allowing just one hit from the Braves offensive attack. French gave up two runs in seven innings while striking out six, but the inefficient offense was the culprit in the shutout loss.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was headlined by poor conditions, as rain loomed on the horizon. The gloomy conditions may be an adequate excuse for the lack of production from both teams in the second game.

Valparaiso came out on top after stringing four hits together for the 1-0 no-hit victory over Bradley. The Braves’ struggles on the offensive side may have continued, but junior Camryn Schaller shined in the circle.

Schaller gave up just one run on four hits and two walks, striking out five batters in seven innings.

WHEN

In the finale of the doubleheader later that day, the tide began to turn for Bradley’s fortunes. Jumping on the board for the first time in the series, the Braves earned their first run home when French was hit by a pitch and scored after singles from freshmen Lauren DeRolf and Kierston McCoy.

Down 1-0, Valparaiso didn’t hold back. The Beacons scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Bradley charged back.

“Going into the final game we discussed as a program becoming more tasked oriented and breaking the game down into innings and focusing on each inning as its own game to be won,” Braves’ head coach Sarah Willis said.

Taking the lead in the bottom frame, the Braves knocked home two to recapture what would turn out to be the final score. A triple from Breeding sent home sophomore Allie Paregien for the 3-2 advantage.

The headline from game three was balance. Bradley totaled six hits from six different batters and French picked up her third win of the season, allowing five hits and two runs.

WHERE

Bradley hopes to continue the good fortune and build on the momentum gained over the weekend as they hit the road today for the start of a three-game series against Southern Illinois.