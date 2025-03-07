Rapid Recap: Bradley tennis drops the ball against Northern Illinois

Sophomore Anna Belogliadova rises and hits a ball. Phot courtesy of Anna Belogliadova/ Instagram.

The Braves traveled to DeKalb last Saturday to take on Northern Illinois.

In singles action, sophomore Anna Belogliadova battled hard but lost her first set 7-6. She struggled in her second set, losing 6-0. Freshman Ruby Tseng suffered losses of 6-4 in both sets.

Junior Madi Rogers’ results were a 6-0 and 6-2 sweep in the loss. Sophomore Compassion Tsai lost similarly to Rogers, a 6-0 and 6-2 defeat. Lastly, sophomore Mariia Pukhina fell short in her two sets, 6-2 and 7-6.

Tsai and Tseng dropped Bradley’s first doubles competition. Unfortunately, the loss caused the ongoing Belogliadova and Rogers match to be ruled a no-contest after a 3-3 tie. NIU secured the 6-1 doubles win, earning seven points for the victory.

After the loss to St. Thomas, the forfeit to Kansas City, and now this defeat to the Huskies, the Braves will seek redemption and success.

A meeting with Creighton on Friday at the Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, could alleviate the hunger.