Rapid Recap: Bradley tennis falls to St. Thomas

Anna Belogliadova returns the ball during a match against Eastern Illinois on Feb. 23, 2024. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Bradley tennis team traveled to Milwaukee this past Saturday to play St. Thomas. The doubles competition kicked off the day with a close loss for the Braves.

Junior Mariia Pukhina and freshman Ruby Tseng led their match 4-3. However, juniors Anna Belogliadova and Madi Rogers lost their match 6-3 before the completion of Pukhina and Tseng’s match.

Therefore, their match was stopped and labeled unfinished, as St. Thomas won the doubles point.

In singles action, Belogliadova lost her first match 6-4, and an opponent retirement, which occurs when a player forfeits a match due to illness or injury, was called for her after a score of 2-2 in the second match. Tseng suffered a loss of 6-1 followed by a 6-3 loss.

Rogers’ singles match did not take place. As a result, Belogliadova’s and sophomore Compassion Tsai’s were unfinished as St. Thomas was now up 4-0, securing the victory.

Head coach Matt Tyler and the rest of the team look to bounce back from the losses at 2 p.m. on Saturday, when they play the Kansas City Roos at the KC Racquet Club.