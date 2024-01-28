Rapid Recap: Bradley track and field continue positive start with meet record at Hawkeye invitational

Wilma Nielsen crosses the finish line. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

After a successful cross country season, Bradley track and field transitioned to the winter season with head coach Andrew Carlson at the helm for the first time.

The fall momentum transferred into the spring semester as a Braves runner set the meet record for the one-mile at the Hawkeye Invitational. Sophomore Trixie Wraith clocked in with a 4:46.60, which is also the fourth best mile time in Bradley history.

Along with meet records, there were some personal records broken as well. Freshman Léna Stolla had her personal best time in the mile with a time of 4:55.36, which put her in fourth place at the invitational. Finishing right behind her in fifth was sophomore Anna Perry, who also set a personal best of 4:55.79. While junior Andriana Erotocritou set a personal best of 1:39.28 in the 600-meter.

On the men’s side there were multiple personal bests, led by freshman Jayde Rosslee’s time of 4:08.40 in the one-mile that placed him fifth. Behind Rosslee was freshman Jaxson Copelin with a time of 4:11.56, senior Michael Rebello with a time of 4:11.81, freshman Zach Balzer with a time of 4:16.05 and freshman Parker Nold with a time of 4:18.07.

At the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, which also took place in Iowa City, the men were led by Rosslee who captured second place at the meet, seventh in Bradley history, and a personal best with a time of 8:09.60 in the 3000-meter. Rebello came in fourth in that race with an 8:12.70. In the men’s 200-meter there is a new leader in town as junior Eli Rieker set a school record of 22.08.

On the women’s side, Wraith clocked a 9:27.11, notching a personal best and fourth-fastest in school history. Perry also had a personal record with a time of 9:42.71, which is also the ninth-fastest in school history. In the 800-meter, Stolla completed the race with a personal best of 2:10.00 which earned her the sixth-fastest time in program history.

The women’s one-mile also had another impressive day as three runners scored their personal bests: junior Abigail Hancock with a time of 4:48.48, sophomore Nadia Potgieter with a time of 4:48.53 and freshman Ciara Thornley with a time of 4:57.18.

The Braves have their next meet this weekend from Jan. 26-27, where they head to IUPUI to take part in the Indianapolis Invite.