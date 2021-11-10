Rapid Recap: Bradley women’s basketball defeats Wright State in decisive season opener

Bradley freshman Caroline Waite scored a game-high 24 points against Wright State on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Bradley Athletics.

Bradley women’s basketball raised a banner commemorating its 2020-21 championship and promptly kept the momentum rolling in an 84-65 win over Wright State on Tuesday night. Here’s everything you need to know from a decisive triumph on opening night.

Who: Freshman Caroline Waite nearly set the record for most points scored in a Bradley debut, falling just a point shy in a 23-point effort that sparked the Braves in several key moments. The Ames, Iowa native converted 9-13 shots from the field and connected on five three-pointers to lead an offensive attack that also featured 18 points from sophomore transfer Daija Powell and 14 points from 5th year senior Gabi Haack. With her performance, Haack moved within 26 points of breaking Karen Andreson’s all-time Bradley scoring record of 1,679.

“Honestly, I just want to go out, have fun, have a lot of energy and just pick everyone up,” Waite said. “Make sure everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to and just get the job done.”

All 14 Braves who dressed saw at least two minutes of playing time, with the rest of the scoring split by senior Tatum Koenig (seven points), freshman Nika Dorsey (seven), junior Sierra Morrow (six), senior Chloe Rice (five), freshman Abbie Draper (three) and junior Diamond Cannon (one). Of those six, Koenig impressed with a half-court heave that beat the first-half buzzer to increase the Braves’ lead to 45-30, after which the Raiders never seriously threatened. For good measure, the Braves closed out the third quarter on a 9-0 run that featured all five of Rice’s points, plus an assist and a steal.

What: The win represents a season-opening triumph for the Braves and their second consecutive win against Wright State. The Braves beat the Raiders 66-61 in Dayton last season to improve to 2-1 before finishing nonconference play 4-3.

When: The game was the Bradley women’s basketball game to be open to full capacity at Renaissance Coliseum in nearly 620 days, with the last being a 69-66 loss to Missouri State on March 1, 2020.

Where: Speaking of fans, Bradley finished 12-1 at home in 2019-20, the last season in which fans were allowed in full capacity. While that team didn’t get a chance to compete for a Missouri Valley Conference title due to the start of the pandemic, the Braves were able to capture the Valley crown last season.

Before Tuesday’s game, a ceremony honoring that team was held, with players, coaches and staff members from last season’s team receiving rings at center court. A banner was also unveiled in the rafters prior to the game.

“It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I came here, to make sure we put some banners there,” Bradley head coach Andrea Gorski said. “I think just to have them up, it’s not just testament to our team last year, but I think all the alumni that have played here, my former teammates, and everyone that’s really represented Bradley the right way.”

Why: The win represents a strong start for the Braves as they enter a four game stretch that includes two Big Ten opponents (Wisconsin and Minnesota) and perennial MAC contender Northern Illinois. The other game within that span, at home against Upper Iowa on Monday, will pit Haack against her younger sister, Lydia, with the former needing just 26 points to break the aforementioned record.