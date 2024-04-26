Rapid Recap: Braves blaze trails at Musco Twilight

Bradley’s track and field team takes on the Redbird Challenge in Normal on March 30, 2024. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley track and field left their mark in Iowa this past weekend in the Musco Twilight, setting a personal best and claiming three podium spots.

In the women’s 100-meter unseeded race, junior Kaitlin Wade ran a time of 13.20 seconds to finish in third place and sophomore Jada Vaughn was not too far behind with a 13.35 second time. Meanwhile, senior Kyra Koontz took on the hurdles, completing the 100m in 15.35 seconds to finish in fifth place.

With a time of 26.60 seconds, sophomore Syeira Campbell raced to fourth place in the women’s 200m and senior Sierra Savage took fifth just 0.4 seconds behind her. In the 400m, sophomore Hope Rajlich proved her mettle by finishing in third place with a time of 1:01.90. Junior Andriana Erotocritou was next in line, finishing in 1:02.06.

Going to the intermediate distances, redshirt sophomore Ivan Westcott competed for the men’s team in the 800m and finished in 1:59.62 to take fourth. Fellow redshirt sophomore Julia de la Piedra Sitjas set a personal record in the 800m, timing out at 2:16.50 to also take fourth.

Elsewhere, senior Ashley Maguire ran the women’s 1500m in 4:47.73 to take sixth, freshman Jaela Pierson took eighth in the 100m with a time of 12.62 and freshman Roman Lewis took eighth in the men’s 200m.

With a time of 49.86 seconds, the Braves finished second in the women’s 4×100 meter relay. A powerful quartet comprised of Wade, Savage, Koontz and Pierson arose to the challenge and showed their athleticism.

The Braves aim to set additional records and win more races at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, from April 26-29.