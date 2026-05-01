Rapid Recap: Braves experience a case of deja vu to end the season

Carter Stevenson takes a shot at the MVC Championships. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

For the first time since 2000, the men’s golf MVC Championship was held at the Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo, Illinois.

Twenty-six years have passed since the Braves last competed at Annbriar, yet the results were surprisingly similar to their last appearance.

Bradley came in seventh overall this past weekend; in 2000, Bradley finished eighth. Individually, the top finishers for the Braves this year placed 10th and tied for 16th; in 2000, the top two finished at 11th and tied for 15th.

To put the cherry on top, current head coach Jeff Roche was a volunteer assistant coach in his second year with the team back in 2000.

This year’s team ended on a high note, finishing 7th, marking its 7th top-10 finish and third-highest placement of the 2025-26 season.

Carter Stevenson led the Braves with his 10th-place finish. With a four-under-par in the last round, Stevenson catapulted himself up the rankings and found himself sitting at one-under-par after three rounds.

Stevenson’s top-10 finish increases the streak to eight consecutive MVC Championships where a Brave has landed in the top 10. This is also the third straight year Stevenson has placed in the top 10, finishing eighth in 2024 and 2025.

Coming in second for the Braves was Brogan Smith, who tied for 16th. After starting with a 71 in round one, Smith ended at five-over-par after a 75 and 72 in rounds two and three, respectively.

Brody McCarthy came 10 spots behind Smith in a tie for 26th. After a rough start, including a four and seven-over-par, McCarthy carded a three-under-par in round three to end the competition on a high note.

Quinn Cox came out firing, posting a one-under-par 70 after the first 18, his best round as a Bradley Brave. Unfortunately, a 12-over-par in round two dashed almost all hope of competing for a top 10 finish. Cox bounced back with a four-over-par in round three, placing him at 15-over-par after 54 holes.

Rounding out the lineup was Joey Cerney, who was one spot behind Cox in a tie for 41st. Cerney bookended the competition with a three-under-par in rounds one and three, but similarly to Cox, round two proved to be challenging, as he shot an 11-under-par.