Rapid Recap: Braves extend winning streak after weekend sweep

Corrie Brown goes to serve the ball. Image courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball wrapped up its final home weekend of the season with back-to-back wins over the Indiana State Sycamores and the Evansville Aces, showcasing some of the team’s best plays of the year and highlighting major growth since the start of the season.

The Braves opened the weekend against the Sycamores, coming out with energy and consistency on both sides of the ball.

Bradley took the match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-23 and 26-24. Junior Tendai Titley led the way with 16 kills, two service aces and nine digs while sophomore Gracie Furlong added nine kills and 13 digs. The Braves hit 0.242 as a team, holding the Sycamores to a lower percentage and keeping composure late in each set to secure the sweep.

In their second match of the weekend against the Aces, the Braves kept their momentum rolling with another strong showing taking the match 3-1; 25-17, 25-21,19-25 and 25-22 with performances once again led by Titley and Furlong.

Titley recorded 15 kills, seven digs and a service ace while Furlong had an impressive double-double with 20 kills and 14 digs. As a team, the Braves posted their highest hitting percentage of the season at 0.329, finishing with 65 total kills and 62 assists.

The Braves’ offensive rhythm and improved consistency reflected how much the team has grown since early in the season.

Serve-receive and defensive coverage became steadier and hitters like Titley and Furlong have stepped into larger, more confident roles. The team also showed more balance across the board with stronger blocking at the net and cleaner transitions in long rallies.

With the team on a winning streak and playing some of their most cohesive volleyball yet, the Braves are looking to finish the season strong and carry this weekend’s momentum into the final stretch.

The Braves will return to action next weekend in conference play against the University of Illinois Chicago Flames in Chicago and the Valparaiso Beacons.