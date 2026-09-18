Rapid Recap: Braves fall 1-2 at Loyola Invitational

Adeline Goedheer and Chloe Parker attempting a block at the net. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Braves traveled to Chicago last weekend to compete in the Loyola Invitational, facing Alabama A&M, Southeast Missouri State and tournament hosts Loyola Chicago.

Bradley opened tournament play Thursday afternoon against the A&M Bulldogs. The Braves came out strong in the first set, trading blows with the Bulldogs before taking control late. They held on to win, 25-22.

The Bulldogs kept things close in the second set as they continued to challenge Bradley, but the Braves were able to create separation and maintain their lead through the end of the set, winning 25-20.

With the opportunity to finish the match in three sets, Bradley came out firing in the third. The Braves’ offense continued to find success, hitting 0.485 in the set and keeping the Bulldogs from attempting a late comeback. Bradley closed out the sweep, 25-22.

Sophomore Gracie Furlong helped lead the Braves’ offense with 15 kills, while junior Maria Drapp recorded 39 assists and 11 digs.

Bradley returned to the court Friday morning to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Braves started the match with the same momentum they carried from the Bulldogs to take the first set 25-21.

The second set was another close battle, but Bradley once again found a way to pull ahead, taking the set 25-23, putting themselves one set away from another sweep.

The Redhawks refused to go down without a fight in the third set, forcing the Braves into a back-and-forth battle. After multiple lead changes, the Redhawks would take the third set, 29-27.

The momentum shifted toward the Redhawks in the fourth set. Bradley continued to fight to close out the match, but the Redhawks managed to hold off the Braves, taking the fourth 25-22 and forcing a deciding fifth set.

Both teams battled for control throughout the final set. Bradley stayed within reach, but the Redhawks managed to hold on late and take the set, 15-13. Six of those points for the Redhawks were attack errors made on the Braves’ behalf.

Despite the loss, Furlong continued her strong weekend with 20 kills and 18 digs. Sophomore Chloe Parker was not too far behind with 18 kills and four blocks, while Drapp finished with 64 assists and 15 digs.

This match marked a milestone for Drapp, who recorded her 2,000th career assist during the game.

Bradley closed out the tournament later that night against the hosting Loyola Ramblers. The Ramblers came out with control in the opening set, taking an early lead and keeping the Braves from finding their rhythm. Loyola would take the first set, 25-20.

The Ramblers continued their momentum into the second set, creating an early advantage and extending its lead as the set progressed. They took the second set by a 10-point margin, 25-15.

Despite the odds seeming against Bradley, the team came back looking to change the match’s direction. The Braves battled back in the third set, using its offense to take the lead at the beginning of the set, forcing the Ramblers to respond. The set quickly became a back-and-forth battle, with Bradley pulling together and finding their momentum to take the third set, 25-21.

The Braves carried this momentum into the fourth set. They fought for every point and took the set, 25-21, once again forcing the match into the fifth set.

With the Ramblers playing in their home territory and the Braves fighting through the last two sets, there was no doubt the tension and determination in the fifth set were high. The Ramblers managed to create separation late into the set and finish the match with a 15-10 win.

Bradley finished the tournament 1-2, with a sweep against the Bulldogs and losses to the Redhawks and the Ramblers.

The Braves will return home this weekend to host the CEFCU Invitational at the Renaissance Coliseum, the last invitational before conference play kicks off.