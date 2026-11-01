Rapid Recap: Braves fall to .500 on road trip

Cherlin Antonio goes for a spike. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley volleyball’s season has been plagued by inconsistency and an inability to build momentum after victories. Any ground they gain or lose is almost immediately reversed in the next set of games.

It’s a frustrating spot to be in: they’re never that bad, but never that great either. Maybe one great weekend would be enough to push them over the hump and get them some sustainable momentum.

That didn’t happen.

The Braves hit the road and lost back-to-back games to Drake and Northern Iowa, bringing their record back to .500.

The first game showed promise as the team narrowly won the first set. However, the Bulldogs then won the next two sets by semi-comfortable margins. Bradley rallied behind excellent play from sophomore Gracie Furlong to win the fourth set and send the game to a dramatic finish.

The Braves fought hard, but fell short. Both teams went blow for blow, but Bradley faltered just enough at the end for Drake to take advantage.

It felt like the team didn’t even show up against Northern Iowa.

They lost the first set by a staggering 13 points, including a stretch where the Panthers scored seven in a row. The Braves played slightly better in the second set but still fell behind. The third set mirrored the first, as the team lost by nine while Northern Iowa closed out the sweep.

The offense had some great moments in both games, but struggled to build consistent momentum, rarely scoring more than two points in a row. Meanwhile, they performed worse defensively, holding neither team below 21 points in any set.

It’s not a great look, but the team hopes to bounce back in their final homestand of the season with games against Southern Illinois, Valparaiso and Illinois State over the weekend.