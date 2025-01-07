Rapid Recap: Braves rally late to defeat Evansville

Bradley women’s basketball (7-6, 1-1 MVC) returned home on Thursday to take on Evansville (4-9, 0-2 MVC) in the only matchup between the teams this season. The two sides only played each other once last year, with the Braves winning on the road in what would be one of only two conference wins in 2023-24.

Bradley got off to a good start, jumping out to a 5-2 lead 3:56 into the first quarter. However, the Braves went cold, failing to convert a single shot for the rest of the period as the Purple Aces went on a 9-0 run to take the lead.

Senior guard Soleil Barnes, known for her crucial buckets this season, snapped the Braves’ scoreless drought early in the second quarter to get the team going. Barnes scored 10 points, helping Bradley erase the deficit and tie the game at 20 going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Braves once again went cold. The team failed to score any points in the first 6:03 of the frame. Evansville capitalized with a 9-0 run to regain control. Senior guard Ruba Abo Hashesh hit a huge three-point shot for Bradley to end the drought, and the Braves got the deficit back to only five heading into the final quarter.

Bradley’s defense was crucial to remain in the game in the fourth quarter, as they surrendered only two points in the first five minutes. Clutch shots from Barnes, Abo Hashesh and Tamia Perryman helped tie the game with 5:32 remaining.

The Purple Aces regrouped and gained a five-point lead, but the Braves answered quickly. Barnes knocked down two free throws with 2:32 left to give Bradley their first lead since the first quarter.

Evansville got the lead back on a layup with 54 seconds to go, but freshman forward Ellie McDermid responded on the next possession with a layup to regain the lead. The Braves hung on despite two final chances from the Aces and won the game 45-42.

Barnes led Bradley in scoring with 15 points. Not too far behind her was senior guard Kaylen Nelson, who scored nine points while shooting 50 percent from three. Junior forward Amy O’Hara led the team with 10 rebounds, including a crucial one in the final seconds after Evansville missed a go-ahead shot, leading to a game-sealing free throw.

The Braves will continue their homestand at 2 p.m. on Sunday when they host Indiana State.