Rapid Recap: Braves Rewrite Record Book in Breakout Weekend

Travis Gaffney races at the Terrier Classic. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Braves Track & Field didn’t just compete this past weekend; they executed a masterclass in roster management.

Bradley delivered one of its most impressive weekends of the indoor season, showcasing depth and momentum as the team split competition between the Meyo Invitational and the John Thomas Terrier Classic.

The Braves’ success stemmed from a combination of veteran leadership, rising freshmen talent and a wave of personal-best performances that translated into historic results for the program.

Olivia Redpath set the tone early, sprinting to a new school record in the 60m with a blazing 7.78. Her performance highlighted Bradley’s growing strength in short-distance events and sparked a chain reaction across the roster. Teammates Ava Wilson and Brayson Barth followed with top-10 program times in the 200m, reinforcing the team’s speed advantage and signaling Bradley’s sprint group as an emerging contributor this season.

The Braves also thrived in longer races, proving their balance across disciplines. Julia Brown’s personal-best run in the 400m moved her into the program’s top three, while Skyler Balzer cracked the top 10 in the 5000m. The women’s 4×400 relay nearly made program history as well, finishing with the second-fastest time ever — evidence of both chemistry and competitive depth.

Boston became the stage for a thrilling showcase from Bradley’s distance crew, as the Braves turned in performances that demanded attention.

Travis Gaffney stole the spotlight by breaking the eight-minute barrier in the 3000m, launching himself into rare company in program history and delivering one of the most electric moments. The energy didn’t stop there; Abigail Hancock surged to one of the fastest mile times Bradley has ever seen, while Nadia Potgieter and Trixie Wraith raced their way into the record book with top-five finishes.

Each stride reflected a team on the rise, making it clear that Bradley’s distance runners aren’t just competing — they’re setting a new standard.

Fueled by relentless preparation and a competitive drive that brought out the best in every athlete, the Braves turned the weekend into a statement performance. Personal records fell one after another, and 14 new top-10 marks served as proof that this team is hitting its stride at exactly the right time.

Now, with momentum surging and confidence at a season high, Bradley sets its sights on the Iowa State Classic, ready to make more noise — showing that this record-breaking run may just be the beginning of something special.