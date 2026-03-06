Rapid Recap: Braves softball battles through competitive weekend at EKU Colonel Classic

Bradley softball players meet at the circle during EKU Colonel Classic. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley softball competed this past weekend at the EKU Colonel Classic in Richmond, Kentucky, returning with one win and three losses against the Saint Louis Billikens, Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars and the Pitt Panthers.

The Braves’ first test came against the Billikens, and they controlled much of the game early behind a solid pitching performance from Abby Rusher, holding the Billikens scoreless through the first six innings while building a small lead.

Bradley then picked up runs in the first inning with a single from Kierston McCoy and later scored on an RBI from Austin Comstock, who contributed another run in the third.

However, Saint Louis responded quickly, scoring seven runs in the seventh inning to take control of the game. The Braves attempted to climb back with an RBI double from Morgan Schlosser that brought Hannah Brooks and McCoy home, but came up short, 7-4.

Bradley started the next day of contests against Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels used a big third inning to build momentum and continued to add runs throughout the game. The Braves’ offense started to shine late, with McCoy hitting a home run to drive in Ella Shafer and Hilary Wilson, but the Colonels maintained control and handed the Braves their second loss of the weekend, 9-3.

Bouncing back from their matchup against the Colonels, the Braves showed a more disciplined approach at the plate against SIUE. They demonstrated solid defense, put together timely hits and limited the Cougars’ chances to respond. Behind steady pitching and consistent offensive play, Bradley stayed in control throughout the whole game, earning their first victory of the tournament, 4-1.

The Braves would wrap up the tournament against Pitt after battling throughout the game and tying things up in the third inning with a two-run home run from Comstock. The Panthers responded in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead and add a run in the sixth. Bradley managed to put one more run on the board from an Olivia Turner RBI, but fell 5-3.

The Braves will travel to Terre Haute, Indiana this weekend to compete against the Indiana State Sycamores in their first conference series of the season.