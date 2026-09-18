Rapid Recap: Braves struggle at Badger Invitational

Alyssa Mixon swings for the green. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley women’s golf placed third out of 13 teams in their last tournament. Heading into Madison, Wisconsin, they aimed to keep that momentum going.

The Braves knew repeating that type of result wouldn’t be easy, but it was possible, and they had the talent to get them there.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t stay in the green.

What was supposed to be a positive step forward turned into an underwhelming performance with the team finishing in last place.

Rounds one and two followed a similar pattern: the Braves struggled to get going, avoiding last place overall, but the third round would bring change – and not for the better.

Bradley finished 33 strokes over par, 13 strokes away from the next team. It was the worst performance by any team in any round of the whole tournament. Effectively, the Braves started on the wrong foot and only continued to fall over themselves. The team never found a way to get back up, and they finished 16th out of 16 teams.

Senior Jillian Cosler’s respectable performance was the one highlight for the Braves. She posted consistent results across all three rounds and ultimately finished 55th out of 229 golfers. The team hopes for more performances like hers in future tournaments.

They will get that chance in 10 days, when Bradley travels to Davenport, Iowa, for the Diane Thompson Invitational. A quick course correction would be the best possible result, but this team would probably be happy if they could at least put up a fight.

It’s still early in the season; there’s time for the Braves to pick themselves back up. They’re down, but they’re not out just yet.