Rapid Recap: Braves suffer three-goal second half in Bowling Green

Ian Ferguson attempts to control the ball. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley soccer traveled to Ohio on Friday to face Bowling Green, their third conference opponent of the season, looking for their first win in almost a month.

The Braves were coming off a tie against DePaul three days before, moving to 2-5-4 on the year. The Falcons faced in-state competitors, Cleveland State, their last time out, taking their sixth loss 1-0 to the Vikings.

Thirty minutes into the first half, the score was still 0-0, but in the 32nd minute, after a Bowling Green defender failed to pass to the goalkeeper, freshman midfielder Nokkvi Hjorvarsson was quick to pounce on it and slot it home. That would be the only goal scored in the first 45 minutes.

Bowling Green led in shots at that point, attempting nine to Bradley’s seven. Goalkeeper Drew Berry made four saves in the first half to keep the Falcons from scoring, and he would finish the game with eight.

The second half, however, did not go Bradley’s way. 17 minutes in, Bowling Green senior forward Trace Terry received a cross from the edge of the box and scored on a beautiful overhead kick. Terry repeated his antics with 20 minutes left on the clock, scoring on a penalty kick.

Bradley had nine shots in the second half. Yet it was all for naught, since Bowling Green had 14, and they got another goal from junior forward Bennett Painter on a sliding shot on the line after a header attempt. Nine minutes later, the final whistle blew, officially handing Bradley their fifth season loss.

Both teams got a lot more physical in the second half. There were 25 fouls and four yellow cards. Bowling Green even had to make three saves in the second half to limit Bradley to one goal.

The Braves have five more matches left in the regular season. Their next match is on Tuesday against the UCF Knights in Orlando, and kickoff is at 6 p.m.