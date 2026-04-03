Rapid Recap: Braves take series over UIC, split with Drake

Olivia Turner hits a ball in play. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

The Braves returned home for conference play this past weekend against the University of Illinois-Chicago Flames before hitting the road for a doubleheader against the Drake Bulldogs. There, Bradley showcased one of its most explosive offensive performances of the season against the Flames to take the series win before splitting games with the Bulldogs.

Putting out the Flames

In the first matchup of Friday’s doubleheader, the Braves came out with energy on both sides of the ball. Bradley’s offense found its rhythm early, consistently putting runners on base and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Key contributions came from Kierston McCoy, Ashley Breeding and Olivia Turner, who helped set the tone offensively. Bradley maintained control throughout the game, securing a strong opening win over the Flames 15-12.

The second matchup saw an even more dominant performance from the Braves. Bradley erupted for 14 runs in the first inning alone, overwhelming UIC before they had a chance to respond. In a complete team effort, all nine starters recorded an RBI in the game, highlighting the depth of the lineup. Morgan Schlosser led the charge at the plate with multiple hits, while Austin Comstock, Ella Shafer and Hailey Webb continued to fuel the offensive surge as Bradley secured the victory 17-6.

With momentum on their side, the Braves entered Saturday’s matchup looking for a series sweep. However, UIC responded with a strong offensive showing, jumping out to an early lead and maintaining control throughout the game. Despite efforts from Emily Organ and Breeding to generate offense, the Braves were unable to keep pace and fell 13-4. Despite this loss, the series was the Braves’ first Missouri Valley Conference series win of the season.

Braves take a walk with the Bulldogs

Bradley then traveled to Drake for a doubleheader, aiming to carry over their success. In the first game, the Braves found themselves trailing late but made a push in the final inning. Organ provided a spark with a two-run home run, while Breeding and McCoy continued to put pressure on defense by reaching base. Despite the rally, Bradley fell short in the opener, 10-7.

In the second game, the Braves responded with resilience and improved execution. Schlosser and Comstock led the offense with key hits to generate scoring opportunities, while Shafer contributed with strong at-bats to keep the innings alive. In the circle, Abby Rusher delivered a steady performance, limiting the Bulldogs’ offense and helping secure the win. The Braves combined timely hitting with solid defense to earn the split and close out the road trip on a positive note, winning 5-2.

The Braves look ahead to their upcoming conference matchup against Murray State in Murray, Kentucky this weekend.