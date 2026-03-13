Rapid Recap: Consistency is the name of their game

Caroline McConnell takes a shot. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

If there was one word to describe the Bradley women’s golf team, it would be consistency.

At the Chris Banister Classic in Glencoe, Alabama, the Braves rallied for their fifth top-five finish of the season on the final day of competition. Their performance also continued their season streak of placing within the top 10 at all seven competitions so far.

Bradley began the tournament with a score of 308, which placed them in a three-way tie with Akron and Jacksonville State for sixth place. The Braves cooled off a bit the following day, adding an extra eight strokes to put their day two total at 316.

Starting the final day in 10th place, Bradley put their 28-over-par performance behind them and shot a 300. This would move the Braves up five spots to fifth place.

Individually, Caroline McConnell started the invite with a bang, shooting a two-under-par 70. Putting her in first place after the first day of competition, this score would end up being the third-best single-round performance of the tournament.

Unfortunately, on day two, McConnell would shoot an 83, booting her from first to within the 20s. However, an even-par 72 to cap off the contest would put McConnell in a tie for 13th place.

After a rough nine-over-par of 81 on day one, Allison Pacocha adjusted and shot a 75 on day two and a 74 on day three to round out the tourney and move into a tie for 23rd overall.

Moving on to the final four Braves to compete, they finished one after another in terms of strokes.

Jillian Cosler shot 238, tying her for 43rd. Addison Kerkau ended with 239, putting her in a tie for 48th. Next up was Alyssa Mixon, who finished at 240 and tied for 53rd. Finally, Peyton Coburn’s 241 would place her in 58th.

Looking ahead, the Braves will head to Monroe, Louisiana, for the ULM Invitational on March 30-31.