Rapid Recap: Cross Country finishes strong at Midwest Regional

The Bradley cross country team gathered outside Renaissance Coliseum. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

For the first time in eight years, Bradley men’s cross country is competing in the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Missouri. Both the men’s and women’s teams put up solid performances at last week’s Midwest Regional meet.

The women’s team finished sixth out of 32 teams with 216 points. Following their dominance at the Missouri Valley Conference meet, where the team easily took first, the Braves put on a strong showing. Senior Trixie Wraith, senior Kaitlyn Sheppard and freshman Noelle Steines all placed within the top 50.

Wraith finished 21st with a time of 20:56.8. This placement earned her All-Midwest Region honors for placing in the top 25, marking the fifth season in a row a member of Bradley’s women’s team has won the honor.

The men’s team finished ninth out of 30 teams with 247 points, losing the tie-breaker for eighth to Wichita State. It was a strong performance with three Braves finishing within the top 50: junior JD Rosslee, graduate Michael Rebello and senior Caleb Lind.

Rosslee finished 12th with a time of 30:30.6. This result qualified him for the NCAA Cross Country Championship, making him the first Brave to do so since 2017. He’s also the first since 2019 to earn All-Midwest Region honors for finishing in the top 25.

There’s a lot to be proud of with both teams’ season and their performances at this regional meet. For most, this was the last time they’d run until track season in the spring. Rosslee has one more task in front of him: the NCAA Cross Country Championships. He’ll compete on Saturday in Columbia, MO, with the event kicking off at 9:20 a.m.