Rapid Recap: Cross Country flourishes at Joe Piane Invitational

Jayde Rosslee runs at the Joe Piane Invitational. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

This is shaping up to be a historic season for Bradley cross country.

With regionals and nationals just over a month away, the team’s performance is among the best it’s ever been. This meet was no different.

Facing tough teams like Notre Dame and North Carolina State, the men’s team held their ground and capped it off with one of senior Jayde Rosslee’s best races. He finished third, just seconds shy of first.

But the men’s success wasn’t just a solo effort. Junior Travis Gaffney, graduate student Caleb Lind and senior Oliver Burns all finished in the top 25, many with personal best times.

The Braves earned a deserved second-place finish and keep improving with every meet, even against tough competition.

The women’s team also performed well. Led by sophomore Noelle Steines’ 19th-place finish overall, the Braves composed a very solid set of times. The women finished seventh out of 20 teams, a very respectable result given they faced three schools ranked top 15 in the country.

Admittedly, it is the worst result the women’s team has had this year, but that only shows how strong they are. To be in a position where top-halfing a tough meet is the low point of the season is an incredible gift. The Braves are more than ready to continue playing their best.

Looking ahead, the team hosts the Bradley Pink Classic a week on Oct. 16. It’s their last meet before the postseason starts with the MVC conference championship at the end of the month.

A repeat of last year’s conference domination is looking less like a wish and more like an inevitability.