Rapid Recap: Cross country wraps up season at Midwest Regionals

Wilma Nielsen crosses the finish line. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Under a new head coach, Bradley cross country continues to roll past the MVC this season.

The cross country season ended on Nov. 10 at the NCAA Midwest Regionals. The men’s team took home two first place finishes at the first two meets of the year and a second-place finish at the MVC Championship.

The men finished their regionals in eighth place out of the 28 teams in attendance. Two runners finished in the top 50, with senior Michael Rebello in 37th and freshman Jayde Rosslee in 50th.

On the women’s side, the Braves finished in first place twice this year and took home second place at the MVC Championship. They ended in eighth place out of thirty-two teams in their regional race.

The women had three top 50 finishers of their own with redshirt junior Wilma Nielsen in 23rd, sophomore Nadia Potgieter placing 38th and freshman Trixie Wraith finishing one spot behind her.

Andrew Carlson’s first year as head coach has been a success overall and has shown the heights that this team can reach.

A bright spot of this season has been the freshmen. Rosslee and Wraith were dominant and fellow first year runners Oliver Burns, Parker Nold and Ian O’Laughlin have all made an impact. Zach Balzer, Jaxson Copelin, Kaden Kingsmith and many more have also been excellent throughout the season.

There won’t be much time to rest as many of the runners look forward to the indoor track season starting on Dec. 2 at the Illinois State Invite. If the runners can replicate their tenacity and talent from cross country, there is a chance they will continue to thrive.