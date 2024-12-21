Rapid Recap: Deen catches fire in second half to lead Braves to Quad 2 win

Heading into the game versus the University of San Francisco (9-3), Bradley men’s basketball (9-2, 1-0 MVC) had struggled against West Coast Conference (WCC) teams, losing to Washington State and Santa Clara by double digits.

“We’re not ready to beat these teams yet,” head coach Brian Wardle said after the Braves’ loss to Santa Clara on Saturday.

Wednesday night, Bradley faced arguably its biggest test against the Dons. San Francisco was coming off a win against undefeated Loyola Chicago and was ranked as the 52nd-best team in the country, according to Kenpom.

The Braves passed with flying colors.

Styles make fights

This season, Bradley has had one of the best offenses in the nation because of its ball movement and three-point shooting. In contrast, San Francisco has had one of the country’s best defenses, partly because the team can defend the three-point line at a high level.

In the first half, the game was very physical and low-scoring, which favored the Dons. Both teams struggled with turnovers and foul trouble.

The Braves offense could not find much rhythm, but stellar defense and hot three-point shooting kept the game close. San Francisco led 27-25 at the half.

Escaping with a W

A three from Zek Montgomery 10 seconds into the second half set the tone for the senior guard and Bradley. Montgomery was the source of the Braves offense to start the second frame. He knocked down another three to give Bradley a three-point lead and forced a timeout.

Montgomery’s play seemed to boost the Braves offense, and soon after, senior Duke Deen, who’d struggled from the field in the first half, got into a rhythm offensively.

Deen hit his first three of the game with 17 minutes to go in the half. From then on, the Preseason Player of the Year was a human flamethrower. The guard hit big shots almost every time the Dons got within three points. He scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including a three with 43 seconds left to give Bradley a five-point lead.

San Francisco made big shots down the stretch to stay in the game, but the Braves were able to escape Carver Arena with a Quad 2 win and remain undefeated at home.

Bradley will be back in action on Dec. 21 at home against Canisius University, looking to extend their home win streak to 12.