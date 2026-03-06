Rapid Recap: Five titles, one statement – Bradley owns the track at the MVC Indoor Championships

Bradley track at the MVC Indoor Championships. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley turned the MVC Indoor Championships into its own highlight reel in a statement-making weekend.

Five conference titles and a collection of all-MVC finishes proved one thing: depth and experience win championships.

Bradley’s tone was set by the women’s Distance Medley Relay, which captured its third straight MVC crown in 11:28.38. Winning by 17 seconds isn’t just impressive – it’s dominance. With veterans like Trixie Wraith and Kaitlyn Sheppard anchoring the group, the Braves leaned on chemistry and championship poise to separate from the field.

Sheppard was just getting started.

Her record-breaking 4:40.11 in the mile delivered another title and extended Bradley’s streak to four straight women’s mile championships. Travis Gaffney completed the sweep on the men’s side (4:05.36), reinforcing Bradley’s distance strength.

Jamie Phillips added to the fire, claiming the 800m title in 1:50.56 and earning Most Outstanding Men’s Track Athlete honors. His national top-20 mark entering the meet showed why Bradley had the edge: elite performers who show up when it matters.

Then came the exclamation point. Nadia Potgieter, Wraith and Sheppard swept the podium in the 3000m, all running under 9:30.

The Braves also added runner-up finishes from Caleb Lind (14:11.77, 5000m) and Potgieter (16:31.43, 5000m), plus a program-record 7.74 in the 60m from Olivia Redpath to conclude a bar-setting weekend.

Though the indoor season may be concluded, the outdoor season is just around the corner.