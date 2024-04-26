Rapid Recap: Men’s golf finishes short at MVC Championship

Brody McCarthy watches his shot. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley’s men’s golf was in Sunrise Beach this past weekend competing at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. The team had a good first round, but fell short later in the day, resulting in a ninth place finish.

In the first round, freshman Carter Stevenson and sophomore Connor Hamm both scored respectable 74s. Fifth-year senior John Stillman and freshman Brody Mcarthy finished with 76s. Sophomore Max Adams finished off the first round for the Braves with an 86. Overall, Bradley’s first-round score tallied 297.

In the second round, Stevenson improved with a 72. Adams learned from his first round and rebounded to score a 77. Stillman shot a 79, directly followed by Hamm with an 80. McCarthy rounded out the second with an 82, totaling their second round score at 306.

Lastly, in the third round, Stevenson delivered an even more impressive performance by hitting a 69, which netted him an eighth-place finish in the championships. Stillman kept up a respectable performance, scoring a 76.

Adams finished with an 80 to round out his day, Hamm followed behind with an 81 and McCarthy a few strokes behind with an 84. In the final round the Braves tallied 308.

Another season is in the books for men’s golf, and a good one at that. They had their best performance at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate since 2018 with a combined 879. They continued this momentum into the Butler Spring Invitational and Stampede at the Creek with fourth-place finishes in each competition.

Now, the Braves will look to next season and try to improve on these marks even more.