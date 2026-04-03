Rapid Recap: New Course, Same Result for Bradley Women’s Golf

Jillian Cosler watches a shot. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

For the first time in Bradley history, the Braves competed in the state of Louisiana, marking the 26th different state that the women’s golf team has played in.

Hosted by the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Bradley continued their consistent play in the new environment. The team tied for seventh place in the tournament at 33 strokes above par, placing alongside Southern Miss and Arkansas State. This marks the Braves’ eighth top-ten finish this season and continues a streak of only placing in the top ten this year.

Teamwise, the Braves found themselves in fourth place after firing a team score of 296 in round one. From there, Bradley regressed in rounds two and three with an extra three strokes on round two’s total of 299 and an additional three strokes on round three’s total of 302.

Individually, the Braves were fueled by top 20 finishers Jillian Cosler and Caroline McConnell.

Cosler tied for 13th place after shooting 219 over the three rounds, which put the Braves in the lead. Possibly the highlight of the tournament, Cosler tied her season-best round score of 71 in the second round, launching her to her fourth top 20 finish on the campaign.

For McConnell, a score of 223 was good enough to slide into a tie at 20th on the tourney. With this performance, she has now placed within the top 20 in every tournament except one during the 2025-26 season.

Coming in next was Allison Pacocha at 226, who had a strong start to the competition. Only shooting one-over-par in round one put her in a prime position to compete, but a four-over-par round two followed by a five-over-par round three landed her in a tie for 33rd.

Following Pacoha was Peyton Coburn, who ended the tourney on a high note after having a rough start. Able to cut her score down to only three-over-par in round three from her previous six and seven-over-par scores in rounds one and two, Coburn tied for 49th at 232.

Finally, Alyssa Mixon rounded out the Bradley lineup, who also had a great start at only three-over-par in round one. Trailing off in later rounds, Mixon finished tied for 53rd at 233 strokes.

The next time you’ll see the Braves in action will be at the Purdue Boilermaker Spring Classic on April 12-13, where the Braves look to cap off an incredible regular season.