Rapid Recap: Redbirds sneak past Braves as depth proves decisive in regular-season finale

Bradley tennis celebrating Senior Day. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley tennis couldn’t overcome Illinois State’s lineup depth Sunday, falling 5-2 in its regular-season finale at the Markin Tennis Courts.

The final result was less about isolated moments and more about consistency, as Illinois State won the majority of points across the lineup.

Doubles play gave an early glimpse of that difference. While Mariia Pukhina and Amber Sharp earned a 6-4 win on court three, marking their first victory as a pairing this season, the Redbirds secured the doubles point by taking the other two courts. That early edge forced Bradley into a position where it needed multiple singles comebacks.

In singles, the Braves’ top performers delivered. Ruby Tseng continued her dominant run on court two with a straight-set win, capping an 18-2 record in the dual-match regular season and extending both her court-specific and overall win streaks. Sharp also impressed, battling through a three-set thriller that ended in a tiebreak victory, showcasing her ability to handle pressure late in matches.

However, Illinois State’s depth ultimately proved too much for Bradley. The Redbirds claimed four singles victories by staying composed in longer rallies and capitalizing on unforced errors, steadily pulling control of the match.

Despite the loss, Bradley honored seniors Anna Belogliadova, Valeriia Ivanovskaia and Mariia Pukhina before the match, closing out their home careers.

With the regular season complete, the Braves now shift focus to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, where tightening up across the full lineup will be key to making a postseason run.