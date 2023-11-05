Rapid Recap: Seniors out in front of the stars

Jackson Fyda lines up for a kick. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics

This week, the Bradley soccer team hosted its senior night versus Western Michigan. Patrick Fishburne, Pepe Mellado, Alex Nicastro, Jackson Fyda and Camden Kowalski were honored, but the result did not go in the Braves’ favor as they fell to the Broncos 2-0.

The game started with a continuous back-and-forth between the two teams. Each team moved towards the other, missing their shot and then the other recovered the ball and did the same.

Bradley kept it mainly in Western Michigan territory, getting many looks for goals. Still, nothing went through. The game went to halftime tied 0-0.

Both teams came back from the break the same way they went into it: in a stalemate. This was until Western Michigan drew first blood with 38 minutes left in the half. It was a one-on-one opportunity that Roni Sylejmani turned into a 1-0 advantage.

Following this goal, the standoff between goalies resumed for the next 12 minutes, with each team driving without finishing. But at 26:25,Western Michigan’s Tom Cooklin scored another goal that was passed between multiple players in the box before he took the right shot.

Following the score, the game returned back to its scheduled programming of a stand-off. In the following minutes, there was contact and an exchange of words between Fyda and Cooklin which resulted in a brief conversation from the official. This and other plays throughout the last 20 minutes riled up the fans at Shea Stadium.

Bradley remained on the defensive in the final minutes, preventing multiple shots on goal from Western Michigan. The game ended 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

The Braves finished their season 5-5-6 and will return to the pitch next fall for their 38th season on the Hilltop.