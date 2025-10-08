Rapid recap: Soccer loses two-goal lead to conference rival

Bradley soccer players warming up. Photo courtesy of Bradley Athletics.

Bradley soccer’s second shot at a conference win came two hours north of campus in DeKalb, where they faced Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Braves’ last time out was at home against UIC, which resulted in a 1-1 draw and a 0-0-1 record in MVC play. On the other side of the field, the Huskies also tied 1-1 in their last match against Drake.

Forty-five minutes after kickoff, the teams were level with no goals scored. Northern Illinois dominated the shot department, attempting eight to Bradley’s one.

The only shot to come from the Braves that half was from freshman midfielder Nokkvi Hjorvarsson in the 37th minute. Senior goalkeeper Drew Berry registered four saves throughout the first half to keep the game tied.

Once both teams returned for the second half, the Huskies continued firing. However, Bradley scored the first goal, as junior forward Mitch Coughlon found room in the box to shoot and get on the board.

With less than four minutes left, after many more chances at scoring, Northern Illinois finally put one in the back of the net, as sophomore midfielder Martin Montoya slotted a tough shot from the left side in. Within 90 seconds of their first goal, freshman forward Vance Sheffield scored the game-winner for the Huskies after the Braves were given a yellow card.

Northern Illinois outshot Bradley 20-4 while Berry made eight saves to keep the game within reach. Three Braves were given yellow cards in the game: freshman midfielder Luke Knotts, senior midfielder Michael Switala and sophomore forward Amari Fowlkes.

Coughlon provided two of Bradley’s four shots, both coming in the second half, while Hjorvarsson and junior forward Stephen Saladin had one each.

Bradley soccer moves to 2-4-4 with a 0-1-1 conference record. Their next game will be Tuesday at Shea Stadium against conference foe DePaul, kicking off at 6 p.m.